Viacoin (VIA) Market Capitalization Achieves $17.78 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 32.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002017 BTC on major exchanges. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $17.78 million and $2.62 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded 131.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.53 or 0.00408699 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003705 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,279 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

Viacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

