Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will earn $2.37 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.87 EPS.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.44.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $213.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $197.47 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.08. The firm has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 381.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 598,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,437,000 after purchasing an additional 474,130 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 589.9% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 392,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,749,000 after buying an additional 335,562 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 779,539 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,244,000 after buying an additional 221,408 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 464,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,471,000 after buying an additional 211,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,390,175 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,294,000 after buying an additional 204,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

