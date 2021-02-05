VersaBank (VB.TO) (TSE:VB) Shares Up 0.5%

VersaBank (VB.TO) (TSE:VB) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$11.10 and last traded at C$11.10. Approximately 12,865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 26,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.04.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.75. The company has a market cap of C$234.48 million and a P/E ratio of 13.60.

VersaBank (VB.TO) (TSE:VB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.73 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that VersaBank will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. VersaBank (VB.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 12.25%.

VersaBank (VB.TO)

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets.

