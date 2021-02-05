Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) Receives Sector Perform Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a C$7.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$6.50.

VET has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective (up from C$7.00) on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.44.

Get Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) alerts:

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) stock opened at C$6.29 on Monday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.20 and a 12-month high of C$19.64. The company has a market cap of C$995.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.10.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.44) by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$282.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) news, Senior Officer Mona Jean Jasinski sold 10,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$47,944.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,296 shares in the company, valued at C$273,991.20.

About Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.