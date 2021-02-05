Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Short Interest Update

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ:VERI opened at $42.28 on Friday. Veritone has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 3.55.

Get Veritone alerts:

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Veritone will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Veritone from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $35,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,901.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Veritone by 538.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Veritone by 13.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Veritone in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.