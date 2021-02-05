Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) were up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.31 and last traded at $21.14. Approximately 117,530 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 105,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $336.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.94.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $1.90. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Veritiv by 237.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Veritiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Veritiv by 45,811.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Veritiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Veritiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritiv Company Profile (NYSE:VRTV)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities.

