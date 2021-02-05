Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $198.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Verisk’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past year, partly due to better-than-expected earnings performance in the last four quarters. The company has a robust growth strategy that focuses on organic growth, product development and acquisitions. Verisk's expertise in providing predictive data analytics and decision support solutions provides it an edge over its competitors. It has been acquiring and investing in companies globally in order to expand its data and analytics capabilities. It continues to invest in data sets, analytic solutions and technology. On the flip side, Verisk has a debt-laden balance sheet. Total debt in third-quarter 2020 has increased sequentially. Further, the company’s cash and cash equivalent balance at the end of the quarter was below the short-term level, indicating cash insufficiency.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist upgraded Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.77.

Shares of VRSK opened at $188.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.95. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,248.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 574.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 752,682 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at $83,346,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,350.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 253,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,047,000 after purchasing an additional 236,385 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,047,000 after purchasing an additional 233,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 130.6% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 297,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,198,000 after purchasing an additional 168,711 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

