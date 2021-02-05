Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Position Lifted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.77.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $188.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.38, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

