Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.45. Vera Bradley reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 49,060 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $417,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,085,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 229,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $1,986,189.12. Insiders sold 607,197 shares of company stock worth $5,150,124 over the last three months. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

VRA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 510,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,302. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $298.05 million, a P/E ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

