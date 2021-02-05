Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Sets New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $29.46 and last traded at $29.30, with a volume of 8792 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 40.13%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut Veoneer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Veoneer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Veoneer by 83.7% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Veoneer by 24.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Veoneer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veoneer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

