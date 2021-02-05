Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) PT Raised to $25.00

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Veoneer to a sell rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Veoneer from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veoneer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.70.

Veoneer stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.07. 3,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,019. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.66. Veoneer has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $29.54.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,943,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,435 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 43,120 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 37,438 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 3rd quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 3rd quarter valued at $468,000. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

