Venus Trading 102.9% Higher This Week (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 40.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. Venus has a total market cap of $132.40 million and $52.79 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Venus has traded up 102.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus token can currently be bought for about $16.05 or 0.00043151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,162.41 or 0.99916478 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00025396 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000279 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000231 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC.

About Venus

Venus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,249,684 tokens. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Venus Token Trading

Venus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

