Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. Veeco’s process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, power electronics, hard drives, MEMS and wireless chips. They are the market leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam and other advanced thin film process technologies. The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company’s System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company’s original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VECO. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.72 million, a P/E ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 447.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 61.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 212.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

