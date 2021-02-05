Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Short Interest Update

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VNWTF opened at $10.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09. Vecima Networks has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $11.84.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

