Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Short Interest Update

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VNWTF opened at $10.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09. Vecima Networks has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $11.84.
About Vecima Networks
