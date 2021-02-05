Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Hits New 12-Month High at $191.59

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $191.59 and last traded at $185.38, with a volume of 6037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.81.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRNS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.65.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.90 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $246,373.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,769.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $937,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,775 shares in the company, valued at $27,902,346.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,794 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 401.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 32,708 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,770,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 25,949.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 509,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 507,046 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,672,000.

About Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

