Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Gap Up to $19.89

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.89, but opened at $24.48. Varex Imaging shares last traded at $24.03, with a volume of 9,358 shares changing hands.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Varex Imaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VREX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 197,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 196,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 90,547 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,621,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,619,000 after buying an additional 61,004 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

