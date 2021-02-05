Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Gap Up to $19.89

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.89, but opened at $24.48. Varex Imaging shares last traded at $24.03, with a volume of 9,358 shares changing hands.
Separately, Oppenheimer raised Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Varex Imaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VREX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 197,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 196,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 90,547 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,621,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,619,000 after buying an additional 61,004 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.
About Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).
