Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

VTV opened at $122.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.50. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

