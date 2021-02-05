Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $485,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 14,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter.

VTI opened at $203.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $202.97.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

