Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 77,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,136,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $209.53 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $210.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.41.

