Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc cut its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,857 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 11.3% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,494,000 after purchasing an additional 139,743 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8,947.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 128,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,637,000 after purchasing an additional 127,055 shares in the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,340,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 242,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,131,000 after purchasing an additional 54,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,673,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,627,000 after purchasing an additional 52,545 shares in the last quarter.

VONG traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,538. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.03. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $131.88 and a 1 year high of $257.69.

