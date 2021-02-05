Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,535,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,353,000 after buying an additional 535,573 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 20,277.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,543,000 after buying an additional 257,117 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 466,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,874,000 after buying an additional 168,154 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 347.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 178,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,467,000 after buying an additional 138,622 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $215.67 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $216.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.31.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

