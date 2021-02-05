Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by EPIQ Capital Group LLC

EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,091,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $955,795,000 after acquiring an additional 43,325 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 528,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,562,000 after purchasing an additional 146,582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 423,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 176,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $370.41. 1,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,926. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $370.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $354.89 and a 200-day moving average of $324.91.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

