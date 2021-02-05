Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) Hits New 12-Month High at $126.39

Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $126.39 and last traded at $125.72, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.46.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,702,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,812,000 after acquiring an additional 224,183 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 748,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,210,000 after acquiring an additional 67,853 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,046,000 after acquiring an additional 38,569 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $3,459,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $3,263,000.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

