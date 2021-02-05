VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 19,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 98,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 130,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 478.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $33.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.49. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

