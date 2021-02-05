USDJ (USDJ) Reaches Market Cap of $14.72 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 5th. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.72 million and $1.71 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00054962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.00158823 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00085344 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00065599 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00242290 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00044324 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 14,659,266 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

Buying and Selling USDJ

USDJ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

