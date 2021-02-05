US Capital Advisors Weighs in on TC Energy Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TC Energy in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.04. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.05.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average of $44.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

