US Capital Advisors Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Targa Resources stock opened at $29.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17. Targa Resources has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 10,402,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,944,000 after purchasing an additional 544,091 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,535,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,689,000 after buying an additional 1,866,181 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Targa Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,674,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,672,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,469,000 after buying an additional 200,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Targa Resources by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after buying an additional 136,436 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

