Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Natalye Paquin Purchases 510 Shares

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Natalye Paquin purchased 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.79 per share, for a total transaction of $11,622.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $24.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.09 million, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.99. Univest Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.41. Univest Financial had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,796,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,811,000 after purchasing an additional 159,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Univest Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,707,000 after acquiring an additional 19,315 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 598,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 586,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 181,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 241,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

