UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Decreased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,347 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.1% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $21,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 7,014 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 44,658 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,661,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,186,158 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $415,962,000 after buying an additional 69,707 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,983 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,320,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $328.07. 51,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,089. The firm has a market cap of $311.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $346.84 and a 200 day moving average of $328.02. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

