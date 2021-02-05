UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Narwhal Capital Management’s 9th Largest Position

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,319 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.2% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $381,918,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,183,416,000 after purchasing an additional 325,936 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,579,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $492,232,000 after purchasing an additional 321,008 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 876,076 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $307,224,000 after purchasing an additional 305,738 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 597,302 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $209,461,000 after buying an additional 213,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Argus lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $327.02. 86,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,089. The firm has a market cap of $310.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $346.84 and a 200 day moving average of $328.02.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.