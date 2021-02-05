United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Raised to $193.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.95.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $162.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.57. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The company has a market cap of $140.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 630,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 76,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

