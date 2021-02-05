United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Raised to $193.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.94% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.95.
Shares of UPS stock opened at $162.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.57. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The company has a market cap of $140.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 630,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 76,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
