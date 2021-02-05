United Parcel Service, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Parcel Service in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.38. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.66 EPS.

UPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.95.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $162.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.57. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,010.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 28,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

