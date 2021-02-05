United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after purchasing an additional 260,945 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $2,785,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 311.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 144,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 109,396 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 5.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 823,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,691,000 after buying an additional 45,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $692,000. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.48. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $468,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,518.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $1,216,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,804.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,298 shares of company stock worth $39,982. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UBSI shares. Raymond James upgraded United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

