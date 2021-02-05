Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 37.60 Per Share

Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 37.60 ($0.49) per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Unilever PLC (ULVR.L)’s previous dividend of $37.46. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 4,038.76 ($52.77) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £106.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,365.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,550.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Get Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ULVR. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,350 ($69.90) price target on Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) from GBX 5,420 ($70.81) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price objective on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,630 ($60.49) price objective on Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,807 ($62.80).

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.