UniLayer Market Cap Achieves $9.10 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, UniLayer has traded up 246.8% against the US dollar. UniLayer has a total market cap of $9.10 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLayer token can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00053808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00158291 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00090110 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00065602 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.15 or 0.00241173 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00043874 BTC.

UniLayer Token Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,999,998 tokens. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

UniLayer Token Trading

UniLayer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars.

