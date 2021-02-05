Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.54% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Unifi, Inc. is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world’s leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. The Company’s proprietary technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Through REPREVE , one of Unifi’s proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 10 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. Unifi continually innovates to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water repellency and enhanced softness with leading products such as Sorbtek, XS Cross Section technology and Cotton-like technology. Unifi collaborates with many of the world’s most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. “

Get Unifi alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

UFI opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.11. Unifi has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $25.62.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $162.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.10 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. Research analysts forecast that Unifi will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Unifi by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Unifi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Unifi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Unifi by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Unifi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 65.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unifi (UFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.