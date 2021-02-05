Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) CEO Sells $84,467.50 in Stock

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,267.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.21. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $18.12.
Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UMPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.
About Umpqua
Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
