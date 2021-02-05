Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) CEO Sells $84,467.50 in Stock

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,267.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.21. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $18.12.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UMPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

