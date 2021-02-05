UMA (UMA) Market Cap Hits $1.79 Billion

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 32.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One UMA token can currently be purchased for about $32.20 or 0.00087359 BTC on popular exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and $1.11 billion worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UMA has traded 200.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00054008 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00153918 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00065123 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00242455 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00041886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00062060 BTC.

About UMA

UMA’s total supply is 101,369,159 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,744,529 tokens. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

Buying and Selling UMA

UMA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

