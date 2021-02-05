UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Short Interest Up 12.3% in January

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,500 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 332,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 249.0 days.

UCB stock opened at $106.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.30. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.56. UCB has a 52-week low of $67.39 and a 52-week high of $131.00.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; and Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters.

