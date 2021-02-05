UBS Group Increases Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $48.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Corteva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.83.

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $43.99. The company had a trading volume of 38,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $469,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 4,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Corteva by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,307,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,656,000 after buying an additional 896,582 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 159,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Corteva by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 27,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

