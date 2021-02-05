U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Xpress Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Shares of NYSE USX opened at $8.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -843.16 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $11.34.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 563.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

