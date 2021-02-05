U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.50 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of USAU opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.86. U.S. Gold has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($2.93) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Gold will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Gold stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.45% of U.S. Gold worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company's properties include the Copper King Project located in the Silver Crown Mining District, southeast Wyoming; Keystone Project consisting of 650 unpatented lode mining claims on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; the Maggie Creek Project located in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Gold Bar North Project comprising of 49 unpatented lode mining claims located in Eureka County, Nevada.

