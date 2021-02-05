Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CIO Sells $96,112.64 in Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CIO Matthew Koeppen sold 15,808 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $96,112.64. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,624.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Koeppen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, Matthew Koeppen sold 2,583 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $15,575.49.

NYSE TWO opened at $6.27 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.75.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.64%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWO. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 126,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 87,880 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 669,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 34,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

