Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CIO Sells $15,575.49 in Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CIO Matthew Koeppen sold 2,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $15,575.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 166,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,280.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Koeppen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Matthew Koeppen sold 15,808 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $96,112.64.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.75. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. This is a positive change from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 49.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWO. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 47.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

