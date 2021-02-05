Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,984 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 384.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 21,595 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 36,838 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,055,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWTR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Twitter from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Twitter from $39.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

TWTR stock opened at $56.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.01. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $56.52.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,178 shares of company stock valued at $14,136,945 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

