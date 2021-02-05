Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Twin Disc in a research note on Sunday, November 1st.

Shares of TWIN opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.50. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.59.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Twin Disc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Twin Disc by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,599,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 21,436 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Twin Disc by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 370,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in Twin Disc by 1.8% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 285,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Twin Disc during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Twin Disc by 646.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares during the period. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

