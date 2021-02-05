Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) (LON:TUNG) Shares Gap Down to $29.90

Shares of Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) (LON:TUNG) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.90, but opened at $28.80. Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) shares last traded at $29.16, with a volume of 1,559 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Tungsten Co. plc (TUNG.L) from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 65 ($0.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.73 million and a P/E ratio of -0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 29.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 32.86.

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides trade finance and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

