TT Electronics plc (TTG.L) (LON:TTG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $199.12

TT Electronics plc (TTG.L) (LON:TTG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $199.12 and traded as high as $207.00. TT Electronics plc (TTG.L) shares last traded at $205.00, with a volume of 1,482,005 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £357.89 million and a PE ratio of 51.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 206.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 199.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.74.

About TT Electronics plc (TTG.L) (LON:TTG)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

