Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Short Interest Update

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,900 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 270,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 112,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

TNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 87,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 13,602 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $163.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.64. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.10). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.23 million. Analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.