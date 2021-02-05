Truist Securiti Weighs in on Match Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Match Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali expects that the technology company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MTCH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. 140166 upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.43.

Shares of MTCH opened at $150.63 on Friday. Match Group has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $159.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.22, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $1,751,505.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 676.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,338,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,232,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 344.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,141,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 78.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,522,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,476 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 178.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,967,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $520,700,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

